Fun Fest Shop

This ticket includes all the rides and a choice of popcorn or cotton candy.
One pizza slice
CA$4
Fratelliz makes the pizzas on site and offers you the choice of margarita or pepperoni.
One drink
CA$1
Pick up your drink at the CHASA table.
Your choice:
soft drink, coffee, hot chocolate, juice box or water.
One treat
CA$1
Your choice of popcorn or cotton candy at their station
Youth Size Small to XL - Hoodie
CA$40
Charcoal heather color - 60% ring spun combed cotton, 40% polyester fleece. Self fabric lined hood with drawcord. 100% ring spun combed cotton face for superior print surface. Rib knit cuff and hem. Kangaroo pocket.
Youth Size Small to XL - Full Zip Hooded Sweatshirt
CA$45
Navy color - 70% ring spun combed cotton, 30% polyester fleece. Self fabric lined hood with drawcord. Rib knit cuff and hem. Kangaroo pocket. YKK zipper.
Adult size Small to XL - Hoodie
CA$45
Charcoal heather color - 60% ring spun combed cotton, 40% polyester fleece. Self fabric lined hood with drawcord. 100% ring spun combed cotton face for superior print surface. Rib knit cuff and hem. Kangaroo pocket.
Adult Size Small to XL - Full Zip Hooded Sweatshirt
CA$50
Navy color - 70% ring spun combed cotton, 30% polyester fleece. Self fabric lined hood with drawcord. Rib knit cuff and hem. Kangaroo pocket. YKK zipper.
Adult Size 2XL and over - Hoodie
CA$50
Charcoal heather color - 60% ring spun combed cotton, 40% polyester fleece. Self fabric lined hood with drawcord. 100% ring spun combed cotton face for superior print surface. Rib knit cuff and hem. Kangaroo pocket.
Adult Size 2XL and over - Full Zip Hooded Sweatshirt
CA$55
Navy color - 70% ring spun combed cotton, 30% polyester fleece. Self fabric lined hood with drawcord. Rib knit cuff and hem. Kangaroo pocket. YKK zipper.
