Vancity Rapid February 2023

Register for the second winter session for our rapid chess league, all day on February 12. Players of all ages are welcome to enter!
Points earned in this tournament are automatically allocated to the winter season of our rapid chess league. See our rapid league for more information
Venue: Banquet Hall at Thompson Community Centre
5151 Granville Ave, Richmond, BC
All-day parking available onsite.
Rounds: 6 rounds Swiss format
- Round 1 at 10:00 a.m.
- Round 2 at 11:00 a.m.
- Round 3 at 12:00 noon
- Lunch Break
- Round 4 at 02:00 p.m.
- Round 5 at 03:00 p.m.
- Round 6 at 04:00 p.m.
Time format: 15 min + 10 sec/move increment
Rated: CFC Quick Rated
An active CFC membership is required to play in this event.
Sections:
Prizes:
- $1000+ guaranteed in cash prizes
Cost:
- $35 early bird until January 21 at 5pm PST ($40 regular)
- Note: Zeffy adds an option to tip them at the end of the transaction. You can enter "No contribution" if you want