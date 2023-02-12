Vancity Rapid February 2023

Register for the second winter session for our rapid chess league, all day on February 12. Players of all ages are welcome to enter!





Points earned in this tournament are automatically allocated to the winter season of our rapid chess league. See our rapid league for more information





Venue: Banquet Hall at Thompson Community Centre

5151 Granville Ave, Richmond, BC





All-day parking available onsite.









Rounds: 6 rounds Swiss format

Round 1 at 10:00 a.m.

Round 2 at 11:00 a.m.

Round 3 at 12:00 noon

Lunch Break

Round 4 at 02:00 p.m.

Round 5 at 03:00 p.m.

Round 6 at 04:00 p.m.

Time format: 15 min + 10 sec/move increment





Rated: CFC Quick Rated

An active CFC membership is required to play in this event.





Sections:

U1400

Open

Prizes:

$1000+ guaranteed in cash prizes

Cost: