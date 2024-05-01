2024 Penny's Promise Fundraising Gala "Sparkles to Cure Selenon"

Please note you can chose to change the donation to the ticketing site to zero to avoid extra charges.
Please note you can chose to change the donation to the ticketing site to zero to avoid extra charges.
Ticket in Absentia
CA$150
You can buy a ticket to be involved in the gala from afar. Every dollar will go directly to funding the research done to find a cure for SEPN-1. We will also read a list of attendees in absentia to acknowledge your involvement!
Please note you can chose to change the donation to the ticketing site to zero to avoid extra charges.
You can buy a ticket to be involved in the gala from afar. Every dollar will go directly to funding the research done to find a cure for SEPN-1. We will also read a list of attendees in absentia to acknowledge your involvement!
Please note you can chose to change the donation to the ticketing site to zero to avoid extra charges.
Group Ticket - Group of 6
CA$900
groupTicketCaption
Package for 6
Includes:
Reserved table or seating area for 6
Organizational shout-out during the event
Table marker with your organization’s name
One bottle of bubbly for the team.
Please note you can chose to change the donation to the ticketing site to zero to avoid extra charges.
Package for 6
Includes:
Reserved table or seating area for 6
Organizational shout-out during the event
Table marker with your organization’s name
One bottle of bubbly for the team.
Please note you can chose to change the donation to the ticketing site to zero to avoid extra charges.
Group Ticket - group of 8
CA$1,200
groupTicketCaption
Package for 8
Includes:
Reserved table or seating area for 8
Organizational shout-out during the event
Table marker with your organization’s name
Two bottles of bubbly for the team
Please note you can chose to change the donation to the ticketing site to zero to avoid extra charges.
Package for 8
Includes:
Reserved table or seating area for 8
Organizational shout-out during the event
Table marker with your organization’s name
Two bottles of bubbly for the team
Please note you can chose to change the donation to the ticketing site to zero to avoid extra charges.
Group Ticket - group of 10
CA$1,500
groupTicketCaption
Package for 10
Includes:
Reserved table or seating area for 10
Organizational shout-out during the event
Table marker with your organization’s name
Three bottles of bubbly for the team
Please note you can chose to change the donation to the ticketing site to zero to avoid extra charges.
Package for 10
Includes:
Reserved table or seating area for 10
Organizational shout-out during the event
Table marker with your organization’s name
Three bottles of bubbly for the team
Please note you can chose to change the donation to the ticketing site to zero to avoid extra charges.