2024 Penny's Promise Fundraising Gala "Sparkles to Cure Selenon"

720 Bathurst St

Toronto, ON M5S 2R4, Canada

General admission
CA$150
Please note you can chose to change the donation to the ticketing site to zero to avoid extra charges.
Ticket in Absentia
CA$150
You can buy a ticket to be involved in the gala from afar. Every dollar will go directly to funding the research done to find a cure for SEPN-1. We will also read a list of attendees in absentia to acknowledge your involvement! Please note you can chose to change the donation to the ticketing site to zero to avoid extra charges.
Group Ticket - Group of 6
CA$900
Package for 6 Includes: Reserved table or seating area for 6 Organizational shout-out during the event Table marker with your organization’s name One bottle of bubbly for the team. Please note you can chose to change the donation to the ticketing site to zero to avoid extra charges.
Group Ticket - group of 8
CA$1,200
Package for 8 Includes: Reserved table or seating area for 8 Organizational shout-out during the event Table marker with your organization’s name Two bottles of bubbly for the team Please note you can chose to change the donation to the ticketing site to zero to avoid extra charges.
Group Ticket - group of 10
CA$1,500
Package for 10 Includes: Reserved table or seating area for 10 Organizational shout-out during the event Table marker with your organization’s name Three bottles of bubbly for the team Please note you can chose to change the donation to the ticketing site to zero to avoid extra charges.
