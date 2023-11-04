Curl for Kids Sake Bon"FUN"Spiel is BACK!

Presented by...

We are so excited to welcome curlers of all skill levels to the Barrie Curling Club on

Saturday November 4th for a fun day of curling in support of Barrie and area's youth!





✔We've made it simple to get involved

Teams of 4 can choose to pledge fully or fundraise (collect pledges online) their team pledges of $500/ team or $125/curler.

Lessons available for new curlers or anyone who wants a refresher

Lunch included

Silent Auction

SPONSORSHIP OPTIONS ALSO AVAILABLE





IMPACT OF YOUR SUPPORT

Mentoring relationships are critical to our success, mental health and well being. These relationships are built through time and experiences. BBBS Barrie is there for young people who face adversity and who are in need of an additional consistent and supportive developmental relationship.

MONEY RAISED WILL SUPPORT OUR PROGRAMS

Mentoring matters! Every time we pair a child with a mentor, we start something incredible – a life-changing relationship built on friendship, trust and empowerment. By supporting Curl for Kids Sake, you help ensure that we can provide high quality mentoring programs which currently include: Big Brothers Big Sisters, One-to-One, Group and In-School Mentoring