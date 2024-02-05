TRUTH : The Live Experience

Includes entry at the immersive show and the documentary premiere, front-row fashion show seating, red carpet before the beginning of the show, free food & complimentary refreshments, free souvenir pictures, gift bags with discounts for future events and pieces from the brands, automatic entry for a shoe giveaway and artist/designer meet-and-greet.

Includes entry at the immersive show and the documentary premiere, front-row fashion show seating, red carpet before the beginning of the show, free food & complimentary refreshments, free souvenir pictures, gift bags with discounts for future events and pieces from the brands, automatic entry for a shoe giveaway and artist/designer meet-and-greet.

seeMoreDetailsMobile