IDI KW RAMADAN IFTAR PROGRAM

Intercultural Dialogue Institute (IDI)

In the spirit of fostering understanding and unity, we extend our warmest invitation to join us for a memorable evening of breaking fast together during the holy month of Ramadan.





We are honored to have you with us as we, in partnership with the Intercultural Dialogue Institute, come together to celebrate diversity, share in the blessings of Ramadan, and build bridges of friendship within our community.

Your generous donations will be utilized to enhance the diversity of our Iftar program, allowing us to reach a broader audience and create a more inclusive and enriching experience for all participants.