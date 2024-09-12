Includes entrance and participation in all sports activities, 2 nights at the hotel, 5 meals, access to 2 evening events and bus transportation between the different locations.
Includes entrance and participation in all sports activities, 2 nights at the hotel, 5 meals, access to 2 evening events and bus transportation between the different locations.
Sportif Arrosé
CA$235.70
Includes entrance and participation in all sports activities, 5 meals and access to 2 evening events. No entry into hotels or buses will be allowed. This ticket is reserved for students from UdeS – Sherbrooke campus.
Includes entrance and participation in all sports activities, 5 meals and access to 2 evening events. No entry into hotels or buses will be allowed. This ticket is reserved for students from UdeS – Sherbrooke campus.
Party Ticket - Friday Night
CA$45.66
Includes access to Friday night's party only. This ticket is reserved for clerkship students and residents.
Includes access to Friday night's party only. This ticket is reserved for clerkship students and residents.
Party Ticket - Saturday Night
CA$45.66
Includes access to Saturdays night's party only. This ticket is reserved for clerkship students and residents.
Includes access to Saturdays night's party only. This ticket is reserved for clerkship students and residents.
Capitaine Tout-Inclus
CA$15,000
This ticket is reserved for sports CAPTAINS. Please contact your university representative for more information. Includes entrance and participation in all sports activities, 2 nights at the hotel, 5 meals, access to 2 evening events and bus transportation between the different locations.
This ticket is reserved for sports CAPTAINS. Please contact your university representative for more information. Includes entrance and participation in all sports activities, 2 nights at the hotel, 5 meals, access to 2 evening events and bus transportation between the different locations.
Capitaine Sportif Arrosé
CA$10,000
This ticket is reserved for sports CAPTAINS from UdeS - Sherbrooke campus. Please contact the university representative for more information. Includes entrance to 2 evening events. No entry into hotels or buses will be allowed.
This ticket is reserved for sports CAPTAINS from UdeS - Sherbrooke campus. Please contact the university representative for more information. Includes entrance to 2 evening events. No entry into hotels or buses will be allowed.