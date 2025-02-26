eventClosed

Chabad-Lubavitch - Shmurah Matza Form 5785

Shmurah matzah 1 lb box
CA$35
Made in Ukraine. Hashgacha by Rabbi Shmuel Kaminetzki.
Premium Montreal shmurah matzah 1 lb box
CA$65
Made in Montreal. Hashgacha by Rabbi Bell and Rabbi Banon.
Premium Montreal whole-wheat shmurah matzah 1 lb box
CA$65
Whole wheat. Made in Montreal. Hashgacha by Rabbi Bell and Rabbi Banon.
Premium Boro Park shmurah matzah 1 lb box
CA$65
Made in Boro Park. Hashgaha by CHK
Premium Boro Park whole-wheat shmurah matzah 1 lb box
CA$65
Whole wheat. Made in Boro Park. Hashgaha by CHK
Kestenbaum Oat shmurah matzah (3 matzas per box)
CA$70
Hashgaha by CHK
Montreal Spelt shmurah matzah (6 matzas per box)
CA$70
Hashgaha by Rabbi Bell and Rabbi Banon
Pupa Tzeilim Spelt Matza
CA$70
Hashgaha by CHK

