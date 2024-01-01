Friday, June 14

Welcome to the Club Bolo box office!





In the Summary section (right before proceeding to payment), a 15% contribution to the Zeffy box office is suggested by default. As much as you can afford, it is nice to encourage them. However, this contribution is at your discretion.

By selecting Other, you may change it or cancel it by entering $0.





If you saw a smiley face at the time of purchase, the registration was successful. No need to print or show your proof at the reception desk.





Once registered, if you need to cancel, please email [email protected] as soon as possible. We will proceed with a credit or a refund.

We look forward to seeing you at 2093 Visitation.

Bring your water bottle, as we do not sell bottled water. There is a water fountain at the entrance of the room for easy refilling.

We offer a bar service on Fridays (except during class hour).



