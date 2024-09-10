eventClosed

2024 FESTIVAL OF TREES

808 Canada Games Way

Prince George, BC V2L 5L1, Canada

General Admission - November 27, 2024 - 9 am to 9 pm
CA$5
General Admission November 27, 2024 only. Only one ticket required, per person, per day.
General Admission - November 28, 2024 - 10 am to 9 pm
CA$5
General Admission November 28, 2024 only. Only one ticket required, per person, per day.
General Admission - November 29, 2024 - 9 am to 3 pm
CA$5
General Admission November 29, 2024 only. Only one ticket required, per person, per day.
General Admission - November 30, 2024 - 9 am to 4 pm
CA$5
General Admission November 30, 2024 only. Only one ticket required, per person, per day.
General Admission - December 1, 2024 - 11 am to 5 pm
CA$5
General Admission December 1, 2024 only. Only one ticket required, per person, per day.
MEDIchair North BC Senior's Lunch - Nov 27/24, 12:00 pm.
CA$25
November 27, 2024, 12:00 pm. Doors open at 11:30 am. Enjoy a delicious lunch and try and win the MEDIchair North BC door prize!
Yellowhead Rotary Business Breakfast - Nov 28/24, 8 am
CA$50
November 28, 2024. 8:00 am. Come and enjoy breakfast while listening to a special guest speaker.
Scotiabank Senior's Tea - Nov 29/24, 1:00 pm
CA$20
November 29, 2024. 1:00 pm. Doors open at 12:30 pm. Enjoy the beautiful trees and twinkle lights while enjoying goodies, tea and entertainment.
Integris Twilight in the Trees - Nov 30/24, 6 pm
CA$100
November 30, 2024. 6:00 pm. Must be 19+ Join us for a magical evening at our Holiday Dinner and Dance Fundraiser, where you can celebrate the season with friends or colleagues. Small businesses are encouraged to bring their teams for a night of festive fun. Celebrate together while supporting a great cause!
Northland Dodge Santa Breakfast - Dec 1/24, 8 am
CA$25
December 1, 2024. 8:00 am. Includes admission into Festival of Trees, breakfast, face painting, a children's craft and even a gift from our very SPECIAL GUEST! I wonder who that could be??

