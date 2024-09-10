2024 FESTIVAL OF TREES

General Admission - November 27, 2024 - 9 am to 9 pm
CA$5
General Admission November 27, 2024 only.
Only one ticket required, per person, per day.
General Admission November 27, 2024 only.
Only one ticket required, per person, per day.
General Admission - November 28, 2024 - 10 am to 9 pm
CA$5
General Admission November 28, 2024 only.
Only one ticket required, per person, per day.
General Admission November 28, 2024 only.
Only one ticket required, per person, per day.
General Admission - November 29, 2024 - 9 am to 3 pm
CA$5
General Admission November 29, 2024 only.
Only one ticket required, per person, per day.
General Admission November 29, 2024 only.
Only one ticket required, per person, per day.
General Admission - November 30, 2024 - 9 am to 4 pm
CA$5
General Admission November 30, 2024 only.
Only one ticket required, per person, per day.
General Admission November 30, 2024 only.
Only one ticket required, per person, per day.
General Admission - December 1, 2024 - 11 am to 5 pm
CA$5
General Admission December 1, 2024 only.
Only one ticket required, per person, per day.
General Admission December 1, 2024 only.
Only one ticket required, per person, per day.
MEDIchair North BC Senior's Lunch - Nov 27/24, 12:00 pm.
CA$25
November 27, 2024, 12:00 pm.
Doors open at 11:30 am.
Enjoy a delicious lunch and try and win the MEDIchair North BC door prize!
November 27, 2024, 12:00 pm.
Doors open at 11:30 am.
Enjoy a delicious lunch and try and win the MEDIchair North BC door prize!
Yellowhead Rotary Business Breakfast - Nov 28/24, 8 am
CA$50
November 28, 2024.
8:00 am.
Come and enjoy breakfast while listening to a special guest speaker.
November 28, 2024.
8:00 am.
Come and enjoy breakfast while listening to a special guest speaker.
Scotiabank Senior's Tea - Nov 29/24, 1:00 pm
CA$20
November 29, 2024. 1:00 pm.
Doors open at 12:30 pm.
Enjoy the beautiful trees and twinkle lights while enjoying goodies, tea and entertainment.
November 29, 2024. 1:00 pm.
Doors open at 12:30 pm.
Enjoy the beautiful trees and twinkle lights while enjoying goodies, tea and entertainment.
Integris Twilight in the Trees - Nov 30/24, 6 pm
CA$100
November 30, 2024. 6:00 pm. Must be 19+
Join us for a magical evening at our Holiday Dinner and Dance Fundraiser, where you can celebrate the season with friends or colleagues. Small businesses are encouraged to bring their teams for a night of festive fun. Celebrate together while supporting a great cause!
November 30, 2024. 6:00 pm. Must be 19+
Join us for a magical evening at our Holiday Dinner and Dance Fundraiser, where you can celebrate the season with friends or colleagues. Small businesses are encouraged to bring their teams for a night of festive fun. Celebrate together while supporting a great cause!
Northland Dodge Santa Breakfast - Dec 1/24, 8 am
CA$25
December 1, 2024. 8:00 am.
Includes admission into Festival of Trees, breakfast, face painting, a children's craft and even a gift from our very SPECIAL GUEST! I wonder who that could be??
December 1, 2024. 8:00 am.
Includes admission into Festival of Trees, breakfast, face painting, a children's craft and even a gift from our very SPECIAL GUEST! I wonder who that could be??