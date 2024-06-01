Vines Art Society
Tending the Birthline Raffle
1 ticket
CA$15
$5 to each country’s campaign
3 tickets
CA$30
$10 to each country’s campaign
10 tickets
CA$60
$20 to each country’s campaign
Sponsor a Care Package - light
CA$25
This will go where it’s needed most
Sponsor a Care Package - medium
CA$50
This will go towards teas, a sitz bath formula, and body care for postpartum nourishment and recovery for one lifegiver
Sponsor a Care Package - full
CA$150
This will cover a gift card for a week of postpartum meals + herbal remedies for one lifegiver
