White Manjushri empowerment and teachings with Ven. Zasep Tulku Rinpoche

White Manjushri empowerment and teachings

*no prerequisites; however, a basic understanding of the Lam Rim is desirable

*commitments: refuge, bodhicitta and Rinpoche as one of your gurus

Venerable Zasep Tulku Rinpoche's bio





Venerable Zasep Tulku Rinpoche will be offering White Manjushri Empowerment. Manjushri is the Buddha of Wisdom, and White Manjushri practice is beneficial for increasing knowledge and wisdom. White Manjushri is also particularly helpful for improving memory and memorizing texts and teachings, as well as enhancing writing and creativity. No commitment for this empowerment other than Boddhisattva Vows, everyone is welcome.







Sunday's Schedule:

White Manjushri empowerment 10-11:30am (EDT)

Practice 11:30am-12:30pm

Lunch 12:30-2pm

Teaching and practice 2-3pm

Tea 3-3:30pm

Sadhana practice 3:30-4pm



