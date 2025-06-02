🌟 Join us in Creating Opportunity! 🌟





The Opportunity Road Ride | Biking for Bursaries is back!!





At Merit Award Bursary Program, we know that change starts with people like you. Every act of kindness, every dollar, and every moment of your time brings us closer to achieving our mission. Together, we can create opportunity for students to pursue college, trade school or university.





How you can help power our mission:

Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help us reach our goal. Sign up to Ride : You can register to create your own fundraising page, or create a team and fundraise together! Share: Share our campaign (or yours) with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact. Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact too.

Thank you for supporting students in the GTA!! We look forward to celebrating with you on September 28!