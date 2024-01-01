English Paper Piecing - Free Class

Join us for an evening of free instruction on how to English paper piece. Templates will be supplied

No machine required. This is HANDS ON.

You will learn how to hand sew a flower for a Grandmother’s Garden quilt. This is a great quilt to take with you while you travel or wait for appointments or while you watch tv.





Supplies to bring with you

Fine thin sewing needles.

Thread

Material

Scissors

Glue stick





Instructors: Cheryl and Amanda Tonita

Cost: Free

Ages: 18+

Max Class size: 10

Our free classes often fill up quickly. If you are unable to make the class please let us know so others may have the opportunity to attend.



