Bayside Spring Fling Dance

Bayside Council presents our first ever Spring Fling Dance at Bayside school, where our gymnasium will be transformed into a whimsical spring wonderland! The dance floor will become a stage for students to showcase their funky moves and create unforgettable memories.
The dance will held in the Bayside Gymnasium in two sessions:
Session 1 Kindergarten - Grade 2 17:15pm-18:45pm
Session 2 Grade 3- Grade 5 19:15pm-20:30pm
Siblings may attend either session together.
***A parent/guardian must attend this event with their children.***
(Everyone requires a ticket for entry (parents, guardians, students, siblings).