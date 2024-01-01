Bayside School Council
Bayside Spring Fling Dance

Bayside Council presents our first ever Spring Fling Dance at Bayside school, where our gymnasium will be transformed  into a whimsical spring wonderland! The dance floor will become a stage for students to showcase their funky moves and create unforgettable memories.


The dance will held in the Bayside Gymnasium in two sessions:

Session 1  Kindergarten - Grade 2 17:15pm-18:45pm

Session 2  Grade 3- Grade 5 19:15pm-20:30pm


Siblings may attend either session together. 


***A parent/guardian must attend this event with their children.***

(Everyone requires a ticket for entry (parents, guardians, students, siblings).

