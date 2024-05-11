29th Annual Mother's Day Tea

Join us for afternoon tea and light refreshments in the beautiful banquet hall at Heritage Park.





--- Saturday May 11th, 2024, 12:30pm to 3:00pm, (Doors Open at 11:30am) ---





This year's event will include:

Afternoon tea and light refreshments from Upper Crust Cafe, and special sweets from The Melting Pot

Special Guest Speaker

Exclusive In-Person Only Raffle Packages

50/50 Raffle and Door Prizes

Photo Booth & more!

All proceeds support WINGS programs, which provide hope and healing to women and children who have escaped domestic violence. Thank you for your support!