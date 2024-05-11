Logo
Wings - Women In Need Growing Stronger
common:paymentMethod
common:payment.express.payAnotherWay
donationForm:userAgreement.thisSitedonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.anddonationForm:userAgreement.termOfServicedonationForm:userAgreement.applydonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.end

29th Annual Mother's Day Tea

5100 41 Ave, Stony Plain, AB T7Z 0B4, Canada

Join us for afternoon tea and light refreshments in the beautiful banquet hall at Heritage Park.


--- Saturday May 11th, 2024,  12:30pm to 3:00pm, (Doors Open at 11:30am) ---


This year's event will include:

  • Afternoon tea and light refreshments from Upper Crust Cafe, and special sweets from The Melting Pot
  • Special Guest Speaker
  • Exclusive In-Person Only Raffle Packages
  • 50/50 Raffle and Door Prizes
  • Photo Booth & more!

All proceeds support WINGS programs, which provide hope and healing to women and children who have escaped domestic violence. Thank you for your support!

common:freeFormsBy