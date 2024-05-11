29th Annual Mother's Day Tea

Join us for afternoon tea and light refreshments in the beautiful banquet hall at Heritage Park.
--- Saturday May 11th, 2024, 12:30pm to 3:00pm, (Doors Open at 11:30am) ---
This year's event will include:
- Afternoon tea and light refreshments from Upper Crust Cafe, and special sweets from The Melting Pot
- Special Guest Speaker
- Exclusive In-Person Only Raffle Packages
- 50/50 Raffle and Door Prizes
- Photo Booth & more!
All proceeds support WINGS programs, which provide hope and healing to women and children who have escaped domestic violence. Thank you for your support!