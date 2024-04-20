Pre-sale Tickets- Spring Fling at the Stables 2024

Join us for the Community Resource Centre’s First Annual “Spring Fling at the Stables” – a vendor marketplace that will feature local businesses and artisans, youth entrepreneurs, food vendors, a Kid's Zone hosted by our EarlyON and Childcare Teams, and a Resource Lane featuring local service agencies.





At the CRC, our vision is a community where every member has the opportunity to succeed. To bring that vision into reality, we provide resources and support to community members of North and Centre Wellington in a way that fosters self-sufficiency. This Fundraiser will focus on raising money for our Community Outreach and Support Services. These programs are free, accessible and designed to level the playing field for the most vulnerable in our community.





Our Community Outreach and Support Services address some of the most basic human needs including shelter, food, clothing and education. Currently, the CRC operates over 9 Outreach programs which include: Backpack Program, Winter Wear Program, Snacks-in-Packs!, Let Kids Play!, Income Tax Clinics, Housing and Food Supports, and Transportation Services.





All funds generated through admission of minimum $5 donation will go directly into our Outreach Programs for 2024!





We look forward to seeing you there!





Our 70+ vendors will set up in the Paddock & Annex which adjoins the GrandWay Events Centre. The facility is temperature controlled and power can be run to each stall.













We're SOLD OUT of market vendors. Here is our amazing list!





MARKET VENDORS:

FOOD MARKETPLACE:

RESOURCE LANE:

9 FUTURE VISIONARIES Ages 12-17!





KID'S ZONE:

*We’re looking for more event sponsors!* [email protected]