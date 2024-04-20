Pre-sale Tickets- Spring Fling at the Stables 2024

Join us for the Community Resource Centre’s First Annual “Spring Fling at the Stables” – a vendor marketplace that will feature local businesses and artisans, youth entrepreneurs, food vendors, a Kid's Zone hosted by our EarlyON and Childcare Teams, and a Resource Lane featuring local service agencies.
At the CRC, our vision is a community where every member has the opportunity to succeed. To bring that vision into reality, we provide resources and support to community members of North and Centre Wellington in a way that fosters self-sufficiency. This Fundraiser will focus on raising money for our Community Outreach and Support Services. These programs are free, accessible and designed to level the playing field for the most vulnerable in our community.
Our Community Outreach and Support Services address some of the most basic human needs including shelter, food, clothing and education. Currently, the CRC operates over 9 Outreach programs which include: Backpack Program, Winter Wear Program, Snacks-in-Packs!, Let Kids Play!, Income Tax Clinics, Housing and Food Supports, and Transportation Services.
All funds generated through admission of minimum $5 donation will go directly into our Outreach Programs for 2024!
We look forward to seeing you there!
Our 70+ vendors will set up in the Paddock & Annex which adjoins the GrandWay Events Centre. The facility is temperature controlled and power can be run to each stall.
We're SOLD OUT of market vendors. Here is our amazing list!
MARKET VENDORS:
Tricia Brinco/ ThirtyOne
Paula O'Donnell/ Norwex
Natasha Winders/ The Window Shop Queen
Trish Burch/ Sparkle Enterprises
Aimee Mcdougall/ Grandma's Fancy Faces
Nick Preisenhammer/ Gladiator Pro Wash
Jodi Bird/ Thrifting With Jodi
Terri Lynn Shoemaker/ Makode' Native Crafts
Tina Clark/ SequoiaArt by Tina Clark
Christina Kingma/ Raising Lil Readers & ArborCraft Wood Products
Randy O’Connell/ Randy’s Rustic and Reclaimed
Gracie Klutz/ Klutz Mega Korp.
Kristi Mercier/ Harmony Meadows Alpaca
Catherine Feren/ Stitched by Granny
Brianne Witzel/ Brave Custom Creations
Mary Ann Randall/ Distance Art Stained Glass
Iva Velacka/ CDC KW INC
Jessica Shoemaker/ Jessica Lynn Photography
Kristy Mair/ Aeroma Candle Co.
Katlyn Allen/ Spoiled Cat Crochet/Sew on the Hedge
Torie Murphy/ SewNineties
Cindy Callen/ Frost Bites
Dawn Duchesne/ Fashion Fusion by Dawn
Kelly Thompson/ Keldee Creations
Danielle Maddock/ Stór Vintage Thrift
Patricia Cuthbert/ The Rain Forest Jewelry Collection
Kim McGuire/ Kim's Tupp Club (Tupperware)
Jocelyn Allen/ Buncha Dirty Hippies
Sarah Skiffington/ Hookin’ Co.
Angie Dillon/ Angie's Creative Playground
Melissa Jenkins/ Melissa Mary Jenkins Art
Jewel Legro/ Spice It Up-Jewel Legrow, Epicure Ambassador
Rita Isley/ MPI Inc
Becky Hill/ Bewitchingly Beautiful Soaps
Spencer Diamond/ Bad Attitude Treats
Peter Keen/ Elora Tea
Jo-anne Hunt/ Jmhmarketing
Victoria Patteson/ All Things Tpat
Jody Thiessen/ Jody's Junction
Emily Harman/ Mapleton Acres Flower Farm
Chris Lennox/ Grumpy Grampa's Timber Craft
Sanpreet Sihota/ ComForCare Home Care
Mary Elizabeth Scott/ Whimsicalthot
Cheryl Goodall/ Chers Creative Creations
Sarah Curry/ BASH & Confetti Party Co
Nicole Billings/ Purely Rakish Candles
Richard Linklater/Citadel Mortgages
Rabecca Witzke/Wool and Spindle
Linda Heathfield/ Baby It's Ewe
ML Jesse Lee Roe/Hot Canadian Mess
Rebecca Clement/ Lookmom
Shayna Manser/ Deja Clay Design
Jeanette Dunke’s Glass Flowers
FOOD MARKETPLACE:
2 Farmers & a Cow Ice Cream Co
New Orleans Pizza, Elora
RESOURCE LANE:
County of Wellington - Emergency Management
Family & Children's Services of Guelph and Wellington County
Canadian Mental Health Association Waterloo Wellington
The Wellington County Learning Centre
Safe Communities Wellington County
2nd Chance Employment Counselling
9 FUTURE VISIONARIES Ages 12-17!
KID'S ZONE:
This Luxe Play
The Imagination Space
CRC EarlyON and Childcare.
