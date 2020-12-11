Union québécoise de réhabilitation des oiseaux de proie
About this event
Adopt an ambassador or resident bird of prey
bronze feather
$50
This category includes the following benefits: Adoption certificate - Photograph of the bird - Medical history of the bird - Mention in our bi-annual newspaper, L'Envol! - Tax receipt, minus the estimated amount of benefits (i.e. $30)
This category includes the following benefits: Adoption certificate - Photograph of the bird - Medical history of the bird - Mention in our bi-annual newspaper, L'Envol! - Tax receipt, minus the estimated amount of benefits (i.e. $30)
Silver feather
$100
This category includes the following benefits: Adoption certificate - Photograph of the bird - Medical history of the bird - Mention in our bi-annual newspaper, L'Envol! - Pass to visit us at Chouette à voir! - Tax receipt, minus the estimated amount of benefits (i.e. $50)
This category includes the following benefits: Adoption certificate - Photograph of the bird - Medical history of the bird - Mention in our bi-annual newspaper, L'Envol! - Pass to visit us at Chouette à voir! - Tax receipt, minus the estimated amount of benefits (i.e. $50)
Gold feather
$200
This category includes the following benefits: Adoption certificate - Photograph of the bird - Medical history of the bird - Mention in our bi-annual newspaper, L'Envol! - Pass to visit us at Chouette à voir! - Photo next to the ambassador or in front of the aviary (depending on the individual) - Tax receipt, minus the estimated amount of the benefits (therefore $110)
This category includes the following benefits: Adoption certificate - Photograph of the bird - Medical history of the bird - Mention in our bi-annual newspaper, L'Envol! - Pass to visit us at Chouette à voir! - Photo next to the ambassador or in front of the aviary (depending on the individual) - Tax receipt, minus the estimated amount of the benefits (therefore $110)
Platinum feather
$500
This category includes the following benefits: Adoption certificate - Photograph of the bird - Medical history of the bird - Mention in our bi-annual newspaper, L'Envol! - Pass to Chouette à voir!! - Photo next to the ambassador or in front of the bird's aviary (depending on the individual) - Mention in front of the bird's aviary - Tax receipt, minus the estimated amount of the benefits (thus in the amount of $360) Translated with www.DeepL.com/Translator (free version)
This category includes the following benefits: Adoption certificate - Photograph of the bird - Medical history of the bird - Mention in our bi-annual newspaper, L'Envol! - Pass to Chouette à voir!! - Photo next to the ambassador or in front of the bird's aviary (depending on the individual) - Mention in front of the bird's aviary - Tax receipt, minus the estimated amount of the benefits (thus in the amount of $360) Translated with www.DeepL.com/Translator (free version)
Add a donation for Union québécoise de réhabilitation des oiseaux de proie
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!