Adopt an ambassador or resident bird of prey

This category includes the following benefits: Adoption certificate - Photograph of the bird - Medical history of the bird - Mention in our bi-annual newspaper, L'Envol! - Pass to Chouette à voir!! - Photo next to the ambassador or in front of the bird's aviary (depending on the individual) - Mention in front of the bird's aviary - Tax receipt, minus the estimated amount of the benefits (thus in the amount of $360) Translated with www.DeepL.com/Translator (free version)

This category includes the following benefits: Adoption certificate - Photograph of the bird - Medical history of the bird - Mention in our bi-annual newspaper, L'Envol! - Pass to Chouette à voir!! - Photo next to the ambassador or in front of the bird's aviary (depending on the individual) - Mention in front of the bird's aviary - Tax receipt, minus the estimated amount of the benefits (thus in the amount of $360) Translated with www.DeepL.com/Translator (free version)

More details...