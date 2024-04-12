2024 Spring Banquet

Come celebrate our 10th Anniversary with us at our Spring Banquet Fundraiser!

Keynote Speaker: Rev. Dr. Joe Boot

Guest Speaker: Dennis Doty

Our largest fundraiser of the year, the Spring Banquet is a semi-formal evening of fellowship and fine food. Come to hear about how God has worked through Westminster Classical Christian Academy over these past 10 years, the vision for our school, and the classical Christian model of education that defines our school. Whether you are interested in supporting our mission or sending your children to our school, the Spring Banquet will leave you inspired and encouraged.



