Lutong-Bahay: Cooking, Community & Chikahan

10326 Whalley Blvd

Surrey, BC V3T 4H4, Canada

Meat Lumpia
Ingredients include: ground pork, onion, carrots, garlic, ground black pepper, salt, sesame oil, eggs Please choose this ticket if you would like a majority of your lumpia to be meat based! You will still be able to take some veggie lumpia!
Veggie Lumpia
Ingredients include: mung bean sprouts, tofu, shredded cabbage, onion, garlic, salt, ground black pepper Please choose this ticket if you would like a majority of your lumpia to be veggie based! You will still be able to take some meat lumpia!
