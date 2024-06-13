Lutong-Bahay: Cooking, Community & Chikahan

Ingredients include: ground pork, onion, carrots, garlic, ground black pepper, salt, sesame oil, eggs Please choose this ticket if you would like a majority of your lumpia to be meat based! You will still be able to take some veggie lumpia!

Ingredients include: ground pork, onion, carrots, garlic, ground black pepper, salt, sesame oil, eggs Please choose this ticket if you would like a majority of your lumpia to be meat based! You will still be able to take some veggie lumpia!

More details...