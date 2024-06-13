Lutong-Bahay: Cooking, Community & Chikahan

Ingredients include: ground pork, onion, carrots, garlic, ground black pepper, salt, sesame oil, eggs
Please choose this ticket if you would like a majority of your lumpia to be meat based! You will still be able to take some veggie lumpia!
Veggie Lumpia
Free
Ingredients include: mung bean sprouts, tofu, shredded cabbage, onion, garlic, salt, ground black pepper
Please choose this ticket if you would like a majority of your lumpia to be veggie based! You will still be able to take some meat lumpia!
Add a donation for Anakbayan BC
$
