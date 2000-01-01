Bring a smile to child through education

🎉 Education is the profound pillar of bright future and success to every child in our country and worldwide , in many community ,many children engagedin early marriage due to lack of education and poor education system, lack of scholastic materials and poverty which has killed many destinies of children in community , it's to this cause that am fundraising the organisation that is making avery transformation and great work in educating the young children in our land, this fundraising us intended to help as school projects to be started which will many children to attend free education and hence reinventing the future that had been lost .

please get ready to be part of this sustainable educational project at Gift Angels Foundation's fundraiser .🎉





Every support is worth to saving the future and a child , please bring a smile to a child





Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.