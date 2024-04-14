Logo
Jamaica Association of Montreal
Presidential Brunch - Celebrating community leaders

4065 Rue Jean-Talon O, Montréal, QC H4P 1W6, Canada

Presidential Brunch - Sunday, April 14, 2024

Great food and a great time with the President of the Jamaica Association of Montreal celebrating community leaders. 

$40


