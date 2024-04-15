Alberta Home Education Association
common:paymentMethod*
common:payment.express.payAnotherWay
donationForm:userAgreement.thisSitedonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.anddonationForm:userAgreement.termOfServicedonationForm:userAgreement.applydonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.end

AHEA Convention 2025

4847A 19 St, Red Deer, AB T4R 2N7, Canada

Convention 2025: TBA

May 29- 31, 2025


The AHEA Convention is dedicated to encouraging our attendees and promoting our exhibitors. Ticket holders will enjoy amazing speaking sessions for adults and youth, and our Exhibit Hall.

Download Convention Brochure _____

This year with a corresponding Children's conference

https://www.thegiantcow.com/red-deer-ab-ahea-2024

For more information go to aheaonline.com



Please Note: There is a $20 cancellation fee prior to April 15, 2024. No cancellations will be accepted after April 15, 2024 for any reason.

For E-transfers contact [email protected]

No e-transfers available at the doors.


common:freeFormsBy