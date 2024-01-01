Munch SM Entraide

New to the BDSM world and would like to meet people who are also part of it?

Or do you simply want to socialize with kinky people?





That's perfect!

SM Entraide is organizing for a 3rd consecutive year it's Munch on Sunday, December 17th at 2 p.m., at Tension, in Montreal. Open to everyone!!!





- Uhh.. But.. What is a Munch?

A Munch is a vanilla gathering of the kinky community. So there are no scenes or plays. It's really a time to exchange with people from the community, discover spaces (here Tension) or organizations (here us, SM Entraide) who are part of and who are present for the community. It's really a time to meet people and chat. It's also a way to come together "between us", people who share the same lifestyle for example.





This Munch asks for a contribution: $15, payable in advance, this includes admission, snacks, soft beverages, some prizes offered by Opalace and Tension are going to be drawn for the people at the munch and a game of questions centered on alternative communities (libertinism, polyamory and BDSM).

Limited admissions, +18 years old.