In this two-day adult workshop, participants will be introduced to the basics of working with clay. As you hand-

build your creations, you will learn about the process of clay, different techniques and surface design. A week later, you will come back and learn how to decorate/glaze what you have made! This workshop is open to those with or without experience. $180 all materials & firings included. May 26th and June 2nd from 10am to 12pm.