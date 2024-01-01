Songs & Stories: The Beaumont Children's Choirs in concert

The Beaumont Tiny Tweets & Chickadees are excited to partner with the Beaumont Library's Miss Meghan to bring you a children's concert of songs & stories to entertain and delight our littlest music-lovers.





This concert features favourites of children's songs, included movie and show melodies that are beloved parts of many adults' childhoods. We also have the deep pleasure of hosting Miss Meghan for a concert story time. Miss Meghan is a much-loved member of our community who has instilled the love of literature in so many of Beaumont's littlest residents.





Come enjoy this afternoon event with us!