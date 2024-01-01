Join us for a Family Conversation on “Life After Highschool”

Thursday, April 18 @ 6:30pm-8:30pm

The OTS Room at Servus Sports Centre (upstairs next to the concession)





What is my child with developmental disabilities going to do after graduation? What kind of supports will my child need in their pursuit of a good, inclusive life. What are some possibilities in community and as a parent how can I help my loved one achieve their goals and prepare for this big transition? These are all questions that parents need to think about and act upon in their pursuit of a good inclusive life for their loved one with developmental disabilities.





In this session, families will share their experiences, challenges and possibilities about what life after high school can look like. Families will be engaged to think deeply about their child with developmental disabilities, what possibilities exist with employment and career development and learn from other families that have lived through this transition with their son or daughter with developmental disabilities.