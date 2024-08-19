First Annual Rubber Duck Drop

All community members 18 years or older are invited to show their support for local youth mentorship programming through the purchase of a $10.00 rubber duck. You will receive an email the Friday following your purchase confirming your Rubber Duck numbers for the Duck Drop. Important Note: You do not need to be present at the Duck Drop to win.

