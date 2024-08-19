Big Brothers & Big Sisters Association of Lacombe and District
About this raffle
First Annual Rubber Duck Drop
Rubber Duck Purchase
$10
All community members 18 years or older are invited to show their support for local youth mentorship programming through the purchase of a $10.00 rubber duck. You will receive an email the Friday following your purchase confirming your Rubber Duck numbers for the Duck Drop.
Important Note: You do not need to be present at the Duck Drop to win.
All community members 18 years or older are invited to show their support for local youth mentorship programming through the purchase of a $10.00 rubber duck. You will receive an email the Friday following your purchase confirming your Rubber Duck numbers for the Duck Drop.
Important Note: You do not need to be present at the Duck Drop to win.
Add a donation for Big Brothers & Big Sisters Association of Lacombe and District
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!