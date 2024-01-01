World Cleanup Day Beach Clean

The Village of Kaslo has let us know that Lighthouse Beach is in need of a clean, so what better time than World Cleanup Day!





The yellow circled x is Lighthouse Beach, the blue x is the parking lot, referred to as Logger Sports Grounds, and the red x is Kaslo Bay for visual reference:









We will be meeting at the small shack by the entrance gate to the grounds, circled in red below. The blue line is the Logger Sports Ground parking lot that we can use for parking:









Before proceeding to registration, you are required to fill out a waiver and media release form. You cannot participate in this cleanup unless you have filled out a waiver. The media release form is optional:

M﻿inor waiver form (under 18)

A﻿dult waiver form

We will provide buckets and other cleanup equipment needed, but we recommend bringing the following:

Shovel (optional)

Rake (optional)

Bucket (there will be extra buckets)

Gardening/work gloves (there will be extra used gloves provided)

Comfortable and weather appropriate clothing

Trash pickers if you have a sore back

Gumboots for muddy areas

Food and water





A big THANK YOU goes out to our funders Unsmoke Canada, The Great Outdoors Fund, and Regional District of Central Kootenay!