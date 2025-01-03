5th Annual Walk for Kids’ Sake Sponsorship Form

Be a featured partner with video filming for the walk at your business, along with premier recognition in all event promotions and marketing materials.
Be a featured partner with video filming for the walk at your business, along with premier recognition in all event promotions and marketing materials.
Stride Sponsor
CA$1,000
Your company’s logo and mission will be highlighted in the Walk’s marketing video, providing exposure to a broad community of supporters. Your company's logo will be included all event promotions and marketing materials.
Your company’s logo and mission will be highlighted in the Walk’s marketing video, providing exposure to a broad community of supporters. Your company's logo will be included all event promotions and marketing materials.
Step Sponsor
CA$500
Support one of the participating schools. Step Sponsors will be invited to help distribute prizes for the most funds raised during school assemblies. Your company's logo will also be included all event promotions and marketing materials for that school.
Support one of the participating schools. Step Sponsors will be invited to help distribute prizes for the most funds raised during school assemblies. Your company's logo will also be included all event promotions and marketing materials for that school.