GET READY TO GIVER LIKE IT’S ‘89! THURSDAY AUGUST 29TH

Heartache No.2 Records Presents…





THE OFFICIAL ‘DEANER 89’ VANCOUVER AFTER PARTY





with

BLACK WIZARD

DJ BORK

and THE GOVERNER OF GIVINER HIMSELF,

DEANER!





THE WISE HALL

DOORS 9:00 PM

$10 COVER





Canadian cult icon, DEANER is celebrating the release of his exciting new movie,

DEANER 89 with a special Vancouver screening at Scotiabank Theatre,

and we are honoured that he’s placed his sword in our hands and asked us

to lead him to the wildest, most rippin’ after party in town!





With local headbangers who need no introduction, BLACK WIZARD!

And DJ BORK on the tunes!

AND OF COURSE THE DEANER HIMSELF!





BEERS! METAL! CONTESTS! PRIZES! GOOD TIMES! GIVINER!





COVER IS ONLY $10!!!





And only partial proceeds on ADV ticket sales go straight to The Wise Hall’s fundraising efforts!









DEANER 89 TRAILER:



















