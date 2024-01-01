Logo
Individual Rate Membership Form

When you join as a member of the Oak Ridges Moraine Land Trust you become a part of a group of caring people who actively support the protection of green space, clean and plentiful water and a healthy future on and near the Oak Ridges Moraine. Not just for today, but for generations to come.

Our Purpose/Mission: The Land Trust works to ensure a healthy ecosystem and natural environment that thrives forever, on and near the Oak Ridges Moraine. 


By becoming a member, you confirm your interest in furthering the Trust’s purposes and your commitment to those purposes. 


