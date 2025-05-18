60+Collective Event - Intro to Pickleball

8038 Fairmount Dr SE

Calgary, AB T2H 0Y1, Canada

Intro to Pickleball Session 1 (9:00AM)
free
Registration for one person for Intro to Pickleball at the Sparking Lot - Session 1 at 9AM
Intro to Pickleball Session 2 (11:30AM)
free
Registration for one person for Intro to Pickleball at the Sparking Lot - Session 2 at 11:30AM
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing