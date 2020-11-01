Families Online Conversations (FOCs) Session 4 - April 29, 2021 7:00 - 8:30 p.m.

The EEA is proud to launch a unique program and offer for member families, with children living with epilepsy. The Families’ Online Conversations, or FOCs, are a special pilot project, which will run between January and June 2021.

https://edmontonepilepsy.org/focs/



Complete this registration form online to book your spot on the first session. The session will take place through a Zoom meeting video call, to which you will receive the direct link once your registration is verified. Registration for the event is free. HOWEVER you must be or become an EEA or EAC member to join the group. We will contact you directly and follow up on your membership status. To join the EEA click here: https://edmontonepilepsy.org/membership/.

Click here for a brochure about the sessions:

https://edmontonepilepsy.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/FOCsFinalBrochure.pdf

To submit questions or topics in advance of this first session email [email protected]