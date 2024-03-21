Exclusive Sponsorship Opportunity: Haus of Suhaila Fashion Show at Semaine Mode de Montréal
Premier Sponsorship
$600
Valid for one year
- Front-row seats for 4 guests
- Logo placement on all event materials, including the program, social media, and event screens
- Featured presence on event flyers and Semaine Mode de Montréal’s Instagram page
- Social media post about your business on all supporting platforms
- Gift Bag Inclusion: Include the sponsor's products or promotional materials in gift bags given to VIP guests, models, or media attendees. This ensures their brand is directly in the hands of key influencers and potential customers.
- On-Site Product Activation: Allow sponsors to set up a booth or activation space at the event where they can engage with attendees, offer product samples, or conduct live demonstrations. This not only increases their visibility but also creates an interactive experience with potential customers.
Supporting Sponsorship
$300
Valid for one year
- Front-row seats for 2 guests
- Logo placement in the event program and digital media
