Kentro Forum 2024

Our time together is structured around the theme: Together. We will explore what it means to be Jesus-centred people in a broken world, together. We’ll spend time in reflection and worship, hearing from our keynote speaker, learning from workshop facilitators, and learning in both structured and unstructured ways, together. We know we are called to be together. That we have greater impact, together.





But sometimes together is complicated. There are vast differences in theology, politics, ideas, and stances. Kentro member organizations work in multiple different contexts and sectors, both in Canada and abroad. Our experiences as Jesus-centred people are often extremely different depending on our race, gender, where we live, who are parents are, and so many other factors. And yet, we are called to follow Jesus as one Body, together. So let’s wrestle with that, you guessed it – together!