Roots of Strings: Music of Syria VIDEO BROADCAST

A beautifully captured video of the 2nd Annual 'Nick & Friends' Benefit Concert for Capella Regalis, performed live in Halifax, Nova Scotia on September 21, 2023.

Roots of Strings: Music of Syria

حفلة موسيقية سورية

Nazih Borish, oud

Roberto Occhipinti, double bass

Nick Halley, percussion

Paul Halley, pipe organ

Syrian-born Nazih Borish is a world-renowned oud player and composer whose innovative style evokes the ancient beauty of his homeland. World percussionist Nick Halley and Juno-nominated Canadian jazz and classical bassist Roberto Occhipinti join their dear friend Nazih in an enchanting collaboration to benefit Capella Regalis in this special fundraising concert. The trio requested Paul Halley to improvise an accompaniment on pipe organ for a few pieces as well!





Audio recording by John Janigan-Mills.

Audio production by John Janigan-Mills and Nick Halley.

Video recording and production by Maximilian Flint / Pangalactic Pictures.