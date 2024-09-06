St. Maurice's 60th Anniversary Dinner & Dance Gala

This donation will be used to cover the expense of one special guest attending the gala and you will receive a tax receipt for the full amount. Please note that this is NOT an actual ticket to the St. Maurice 60th Anniversary Gala.

This donation will be used to cover the expense of one special guest attending the gala and you will receive a tax receipt for the full amount. Please note that this is NOT an actual ticket to the St. Maurice 60th Anniversary Gala.

More details...