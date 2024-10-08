Economics Student Association - University of Ottawa

Hosted by

Economics Student Association - University of Ottawa

About this event

Add a donation for Economics Student Association - University of Ottawa

$

Sales closed

Movember Beer Olympics

70 Bongard Ave

Nepean, ON K2E 7Z9, Canada

General admission
$30
Tickets are only for students who are at least 19 years of age and are current students at the University of Ottawa. *There will be no refunds for the tickets as this is a philanthropic event* -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Les billets sont seulement disponible pour les étudiants de l'université d'Ottawa qui ont au moins 19 ans. *Les billets ne sont pas remboursable*

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!