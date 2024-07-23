2025 CFC Global Conference

Registration bought after July 24 is for the 2nd run of the conference on May 23-25, 2025!
Registration only covers the meals and the conference kit.
Registration bought after July 24 is for the 2nd run of the conference on May 23-25, 2025!
Registration only covers the meals and the conference kit.
Accommodations for Batch #1 (per person)
$465
For Batch #1 Registrants: May 15-19, 2025
It will be 5 days and a 4-night stay, with the hotel being close to the conference venue. Breakfast and shuttle service is included.
The rooming is per couple
The fee is $465/person.
Once slots are filled, the option will automatically be sold out and you cannot pay for that specific accommodation date.
For Batch #1 Registrants: May 15-19, 2025
It will be 5 days and a 4-night stay, with the hotel being close to the conference venue. Breakfast and shuttle service is included.
The rooming is per couple
The fee is $465/person.
Once slots are filled, the option will automatically be sold out and you cannot pay for that specific accommodation date.
Accommodations for Batch #2 (per person)
$465
For Batch #2 Registrants: May 22-26, 2025
It will be 5 days and a 4-night stay, with the hotel being close to the conference venue. Breakfast and shuttle service is included.
The rooming is per couple
The fee is $465/person.
Once slots are filled, the option will automatically be sold out and you cannot pay for that specific accommodation date.
For Batch #2 Registrants: May 22-26, 2025
It will be 5 days and a 4-night stay, with the hotel being close to the conference venue. Breakfast and shuttle service is included.
The rooming is per couple
The fee is $465/person.
Once slots are filled, the option will automatically be sold out and you cannot pay for that specific accommodation date.
Extra Night (per night cost)
$119
Additional Hotel Night
Kindly note which nights.
Additional Hotel Night
Kindly note which nights.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!