50/50 for Missy

Missy has a badly broken leg that needs surgery.

Miss Missy was a semi-feral kitten that was born during 2023 kitten season and was past the critical socialization window when she was caught.

We found her an EXCELLENT home at a local barn and she and her littermates thrived. The caretakers worked daily to win the trust of these kittens and they succeeded! One is still a bit smacky, but a vast improvement since they were placed.

Things were great until last week when the caretaker came home to Missy not using her back leg. A panicked run to the vet told us that her femur was broken and would require surgery. Missy's caretaker has been negatively impacted by the avian flu ripping through the valley and doesn't have the funds for this surgery, so we are helping.

Post-surgery Missy will be an indoor only kitty and live a life of luxury!