Logo
Association des Étudiants MBA
FR
common:paymentMethod*
common:payment.express.payAnotherWay
donationForm:userAgreement.thisSitedonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.anddonationForm:userAgreement.termOfServicedonationForm:userAgreement.applydonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.end

Yoga class by the health and wellness club

231 Rue Saint-Paul O Suite 200, Montréal, QC H2Y 2A2, Canada

Are you seeking inner peace, flexibility, and strength? Join us for a private yoga session for MBA students tailored to all levels, organized by the Health & Wellness Club. Hurry up and book your spot (limited places).

  • When? Friday, March 22 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. (arrive 15 minutes before the start of class)

  • Where? Luna Yoga at 231 Rue Saint-Paul O Suite 200, Montréal, QC H2Y 2A2 (10 minute walk from Hélène-Desmarais Building) 

  • How much? $8 per person

  • What to bring? Sportswear and a bottle of water.

Looking forward to experience the transformative power of yoga with you!
common:freeFormsBy