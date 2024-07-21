Army Gnome Hunt

13 Gnomes to Find ~ 13 Days to Find them ~ 13 Prizes to be Won

The Hunt Starts July 8th and ends July 21 at 3 PM AT Veterans Memorial Gardens





PARTIAL PRIZE List:

Prize Box Prizes





1 $50 GC - Frontier Eatery & Seafood $25 DownTown Business Association Gift Card Bullets n Broadheads - 2 for 1 Range Pass $25 GC UPS Store 2 $50 GC - Frontier Eatery & Seafood $25 DownTown Business Association Gift Card Bullets n Broadheads - 2 for 1 Range Pass $25 GC UPS Store 3 $50 GC - Frontier Eatery & Seafood $25 DownTown Business Association Gift Card Bullets n Broadheads - 2 for 1 Range Pass $25 GC UPS Store 4 $50 GC - Frontier Eatery & Seafood $25 DownTown Business Association Gift Card Bullets n Broadheads - 2 for 1 Range Pass $25 GC UPS Store 5 $50 GC - Frontier Eatery & Seafood $25 DownTown Business Association Gift Card Bullets n Broadheads - 2 for 1 Range Pass $25 GC UPS Store 6 $50 GC - Frontier Eatery & Seafood $25 DownTown Business Association Gift Card Bullets n Broadheads - 2 for 1 Range Pass $25 GC UPS Store 7 $50 GC - Frontier Eatery & Seafood $25 DownTown Business Association Gift Card Bullets n Broadheads - Range Pass $25 GC UPS Store 8 $95 Massage - Massage Therapy Collective $50 GC - Frontier Eatery & Seafood $25 DownTown Business Association Gift Card Bullets n Broadheads - Range Pass 9 $100 Canadian Tire Gift Card - Iron Coatings $50 GC - Frontier Eatery & Seafood $25 DownTown Business Association Gift Card Bullets n Broadheads - Range Pass 10 $100 Canadian Tire Gift Card - Iron Coatings $50 GC - Frontier Eatery & Seafood $25 DownTown Business Association Gift Card Bullets n Broadheads - Range Pass 11 $500 Egg Chair - Canadian Tire $100 GC - Frontier Eatery $25 DownTown Business Association Gift Card Bullets n Broadheads - Range Pass 12 $600 Solar Light for a Shop or....Canadian Solar Outfitters $100 Canadian Tire GC - Iron Coatings $95 Massage - Massage Therapy Collective $25 DownTown Business Association Gift Card 13 $1000 Landscaping/Trees - Klon Greenblade Landscaping $100 Canadian Tire GC - Iron Coatings $95 Massage - Massage Therapy Collective After Hours Boutique





How it works:

Buy Your Clue Sheet

Get your clue sheet July 8th by email. You can buy them righ up until July 21st.

Head out as a single, family or team to find the Gnomes based on their clue.

Take a photo of each Gnome it in its location (somewhere in the greater Grande Prairie Area)

For every Gnome you find that we verify you get one ticket.

Place that ticket into the box of the prizes you want to win!

Head to Veterans Memorial Gardens & Interpretive Center on July 21st 2024 before 2 PM to have your Gnome photos verified and your tickets issued.

Put your tickets into the box for the prize you want.





Draw happens at 3 PM at Veterans Memorial Gardens & Interpretive Centre

10121-93 St Grande Prairie T8V 1Y1





$25 Per Clue Sheet - 1 Clue sheet as a single or a family

Compete as Teams:

Us VS Them - 2 Clue Sheets - $40

Muscle VS Brains - 2 Clue Sheets - $40

Kids VS Parents - 2 Clue Sheets - $40