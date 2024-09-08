Foothills Storm Hockey Association

Foothills Storm Hockey 50/50 Draw

One chance of winning
$20
Order now for one (1) chance to win and support the Storm! To order you must be 18 years of age or older, and located in Alberta. Your official raffle numbers will be emailed to you within 24 hours after your order is received. ​ Tickets are on sale from now until December 12th, 2024 at 11:59pm MST. The winner will be drawn during the the Storm home game, Saturday, December 14th, 2024 at the Vikings Rental Centre. AGLC LICENCE # 706439 The Official Rules are available upon request. Please contact the raffle administrator at [email protected] with any concerns or questions.
10 Chances of winning
$50
This includes 10 tickets
100 Chances of winning
$100
This includes 100 tickets
