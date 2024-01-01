Here is more information ...

Mollywood Dreams: A Spectacular Showcase of South Indian Film Industry Celebrities and Singers” is an upcoming stage show set to dazzle audiences in May 2024. This grand event is brought to you by the South Indian Association of Arts and Sports.

Prepare to be mesmerized as a constellation of South Indian film industry celebrities graces the stage with their presence. These illustrious personalities will showcase their acting prowess and demonstrate their versatile talents in comedy skits, singing performances, and dance routines.

Among the luminaries scheduled to appear are renowned actors, singers, and artists who have left an indelible mark on the South Indian film industry. This show promises to be an unforgettable celebration of talent, entertainment, and the vibrant spirit of Mollywood in the heart of Vancouver. Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness your favorite stars shine on stage.