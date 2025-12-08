Kids Cancer Care Foundation of Alberta

Hosted by

Kids Cancer Care Foundation of Alberta

About this event

2026 Kids Cancer Care Ride of Courage

Water Valley

AB T0M 2E0, Canada

Tour De Force - 3 Day In-Person Ride
$425

Spend three incredible days on the open road with routes ranging from 100 to 200 km. Each day features new terrain and breathtaking views. After your ride, relax at Camp Kindle and enjoy campfires, great food, and community.

Includes:

  • Two nights' accommodations at Camp Kindle
  • All meals and on-route nutrition
  • Rider swag
  • Route support and massage therapists
  • Evening campfires and activities
  • One-of-a-Kind Kids Cancer Care Jersey

Every Ride Makes a Difference

100% of your fundraising directly supports Alberta families through Kids Cancer Care programs. No matter which ride you choose, every dollar you raise helps send kids to camp and supports Alberta families facing childhood cancer.

Dust Devils - One-Day Gravel Ride (SATURDAY, July 11)
$120

Swap pavement for adventure with our one-day gravel ride. Experience dirt, dust, and unforgettable terrain with fellow riders who love the challenge — and the cause.

Includes:

  • One-day supported gravel ride
  • Meals, swag, and route support
  • One-of-a-Kind Kids Cancer Care Jersey!
  • Optional accommodation available on a first-come, first-served, basis.  Space is limited.

Every Ride Makes a Difference

100% of your fundraising directly supports Alberta families through Kids Cancer Care programs. No matter which ride you choose, every dollar you raise helps send kids to camp and supports Alberta families facing childhood cancer.

Weekend Warrior - Saturday/Sunday Ride Only (July 11-12)
$325

Can’t make the full three days? Join us Friday night for a kickoff BBQ, then ride Saturday and Sunday.

Includes:

  • Two nights' accommodation at Camp Kindle
  • Meals, entertainment, swag, and route support
  • One-of-a-Kind Kids Cancer Care Jersey!

Every Ride Makes a Difference

100% of your fundraising directly supports Alberta families through Kids Cancer Care programs. No matter which ride you choose, every dollar you raise helps send kids to camp and supports Alberta families facing childhood cancer.

One Day Wonders- NEW! Choose Your Day!(July 10, 11 or 12)
$120

Short on time? Choose any single day to ride alongside the group.

Includes:

  • Meals for your ride day
  • Full route support
  • One-of-a-Kind Kids Cancer Care Jersey!
  • Select your preferred ride day when registering
  • Optional accommodation available on a first-come, first-served, basis.  Space is limited.

Every Ride Makes a Difference

100% of your fundraising directly supports Alberta families through Kids Cancer Care programs. No matter which ride you choose, every dollar you raise helps send kids to camp and supports Alberta families facing childhood cancer.

Flex Ride
$25

Prefer to ride virtually? Take part from anywhere — on your local trails, your favorite highway route, or at home on your trainer.

Includes:

  • Swag package
  • Access to the Ride of Courage Strava community
  • Online connection and motivation

Every Ride Makes a Difference

100% of your fundraising directly supports Alberta families through Kids Cancer Care programs. No matter which ride you choose, every dollar you raise helps send kids to camp and supports Alberta families facing childhood cancer.

Cycling Bib (Shorts)
$135

This option is only for people who wish to purchase a cycling bib. The bib will match the design of the jersey.

Sunday Post Pedal Party! Family & Friends Ticket
$5

Join us for an unforgettable celebration as we wrap up the 2026 Ride of Courage at the Water Valley Community Hall! Bring your pom poms, your energy, and your excitement to cheer on our amazing cyclists as they cross the finish line! Celebrate their incredible journey with a delicious lunch provided by Camp Kindle, and let’s make this a day to remember. Don't miss out – the energy, the camaraderie, and the fun are waiting for you!

1 Night Accommodation at Camp Kindle
$80

For our One-Day Wonder Riders! Stay overnight with us Saturday and join in on all the fun!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!