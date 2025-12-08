2026 Kids Cancer Care Ride of Courage

Hosted by
Spend three incredible days on the open road with routes ranging from 100 to 200 km. Each day features new terrain and breathtaking views. After your ride, relax at Camp Kindle and enjoy campfires, great food, and community.
Includes:
Every Ride Makes a Difference
100% of your fundraising directly supports Alberta families through Kids Cancer Care programs. No matter which ride you choose, every dollar you raise helps send kids to camp and supports Alberta families facing childhood cancer.
Swap pavement for adventure with our one-day gravel ride. Experience dirt, dust, and unforgettable terrain with fellow riders who love the challenge — and the cause.
Includes:
Can’t make the full three days? Join us Friday night for a kickoff BBQ, then ride Saturday and Sunday.
Includes:
Short on time? Choose any single day to ride alongside the group.
Includes:
Prefer to ride virtually? Take part from anywhere — on your local trails, your favorite highway route, or at home on your trainer.
Includes:
This option is only for people who wish to purchase a cycling bib. The bib will match the design of the jersey.
Join us for an unforgettable celebration as we wrap up the 2026 Ride of Courage at the Water Valley Community Hall! Bring your pom poms, your energy, and your excitement to cheer on our amazing cyclists as they cross the finish line! Celebrate their incredible journey with a delicious lunch provided by Camp Kindle, and let’s make this a day to remember. Don't miss out – the energy, the camaraderie, and the fun are waiting for you!
For our One-Day Wonder Riders! Stay overnight with us Saturday and join in on all the fun!
