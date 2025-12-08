2026 Kids Cancer Care Ride of Courage

Spend three incredible days on the open road with routes ranging from 100 to 200 km. Each day features new terrain and breathtaking views. After your ride, relax at Camp Kindle and enjoy campfires, great food, and community.

Includes:

Two nights' accommodations at Camp Kindle

All meals and on-route nutrition

Rider swag

Route support and massage therapists

Evening campfires and activities

One-of-a-Kind Kids Cancer Care Jersey

Every Ride Makes a Difference

100% of your fundraising directly supports Alberta families through Kids Cancer Care programs. No matter which ride you choose, every dollar you raise helps send kids to camp and supports Alberta families facing childhood cancer.