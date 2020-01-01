Cruise Don't Bruise 2020

Cruise the open road alone or with a small group of friends while respecting social gathering rules, raise pledges and share your experience on our Cruise Don't Bruise Facebook Page!



Prizes will be awarded to participants who raise the most pledges and to those who receive the most ''likes'' on their pictures posted on our Facebook Page.

We will also award the famous Club Trophy to the Club who has the most riders registered for this year's Ride.

Join our 11th edition of Cruise Don't Bruise and help us end domestic violence!





Use this hashtag when posting pictures on social media #cruisedontbruise2020







