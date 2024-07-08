World Wide Food Festival - WestJet Gift of Flight Raffle

You could win one (1) roundtrip flight for two (2) guests to any regularly scheduled WestJet destination*! Things to know about the gift of flight*: • Fees, taxes, and surcharges are the responsibility of guests traveling and must be paid for at the time of booking with a valid credit card. Does not include optional fees such as checked baggage or cabin upgrades. • Valid on any regularly scheduled WestJet marketed and operated flight. Voucher is not valid for redemption on WestJet Vacations’ or Sunwing Vacations’ packages, flights operated by Sunwing Airlines, code share, charter or interline flights. • All bookings and travel must be completed within one year from the date of the event. • Voucher is limited and subject to promotional space availability of eligible fare options and flight schedule. Not all flights have promotional space. • Flights must be roundtrip to and from the same locations. All guests must travel together on the same itinerary, dates and flights. • Voucher cannot be used on some dates, including statutory holidays and peak travel dates. * Other rules and restrictions apply. See gift of flight voucher for full details.

You could win one (1) roundtrip flight for two (2) guests to any regularly scheduled WestJet destination*! Things to know about the gift of flight*: • Fees, taxes, and surcharges are the responsibility of guests traveling and must be paid for at the time of booking with a valid credit card. Does not include optional fees such as checked baggage or cabin upgrades. • Valid on any regularly scheduled WestJet marketed and operated flight. Voucher is not valid for redemption on WestJet Vacations’ or Sunwing Vacations’ packages, flights operated by Sunwing Airlines, code share, charter or interline flights. • All bookings and travel must be completed within one year from the date of the event. • Voucher is limited and subject to promotional space availability of eligible fare options and flight schedule. Not all flights have promotional space. • Flights must be roundtrip to and from the same locations. All guests must travel together on the same itinerary, dates and flights. • Voucher cannot be used on some dates, including statutory holidays and peak travel dates. * Other rules and restrictions apply. See gift of flight voucher for full details.

More details...