Membership 2023

Your membership shows that the community is vested in Arts Denman and supports the work we do. Arts Denman would not be able to exist without grants. Fees collected are used for arts education grants to Denman Island residents and for community outreach. Every year, please renew your membership. It only costs $10. Please use the online form below.





You may also mail your cheque to Arts Denman, 1016 Northwest Road, Denman Island, BC, V0R 1T0, or you may leave your cheque or cash in the Freepost at the Abraxas Bookstore. Write your cheque to Arts Denman and include your name, address, email address and phone number. You will receive a membership card as your receipt.



