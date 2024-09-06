Offpathmtl

Hosted by

Offpathmtl

About this event

🐝 Buzz et blocs à Val David / Bees and Bouldering at Val David 🧗🏽‍♂️

Val-Morin

QC J0T 2R0, Canada

Admission général / General admission
$45

10 left!

Billet en reduction / Reduced price
$35

10 left!

Veuillez utiliser ce billet uniquement si vous vous identifiez comme appartenant à un groupe minoritaire visible (ex: Sud-Asiatique, Chinois, Afro descendant, Philippin, Latino-Américain, Arabe, Asiatique du Sud-Est, Asiatique de l'Ouest, Coréen et Japonais). Please use this ticket only if you self-identify as belong to visible minority group (i.e., South Asian, Chinese, Black, Filipino, Latin American, Arab, Southeast Asian, West Asian, Korean and Japanese)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!